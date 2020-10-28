Counties, cities can issue mask mandates for area schools

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — After receiving a request from a county executive downstate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says county and city governments will be allowed to issue mask mandates for students in area schools.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday morning.

Along with this announcement, the Governor shared the latest numbers as the pandemic continues.

15 New Yorkers died on Tuesday. As of that day, 1,805 people were hospitalized and 236 of them were receiving intensive care.

Right now, New York has the second-lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the United States, only behind Maine.

On the other hand, our neighbor to the south has a much higher rate. Cuomo says Pennsylvania’s positivity rate is 12 percent.

The majority of the U.S. is listed on New York’s travel advisory, which requires state residents to quarantine when returning from states with a high infection rate.

The Governor reminded residents that the advisory is not a ban on travel.

