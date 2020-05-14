Counties facing budget shortfalls due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost three million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, bringing the total number of people thrown out of work to 36.5 million.

In addition to the pain those job losses inflicted on the individuals and families losing a paycheck, the closing of businesses, and everyone cutting back on spending, it is creating a money crunch for local governments.

This week, the New York State Comptroller released a report on sales tax collections for counties during the first four months of 2020.

While most counties showed increases in January, February, and even March over the same period in 2020, once April hit, sales tax revenues plunged.

Onondaga County collected $20.6 million in sales taxes during the month of April. That’s down from $29.5 million in April of 2019.

Oneida County dropped from $10.9 million in April of 2019 to $8.2 million collected last month.

The numbers were no surprise to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. McMahon hopes the progress the county is making toward a phased reopening will help limit the fiscal damage of the COVID-19 related shutdowns, but he says Onondaga County and other local and state governments need federal help.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier this week that New York needs $61 billion in federal aid or it would have to cut funding it provides schools, counties, and local governments by 20 %.

In Washington, House Democrats plan to vote on a $3 trillion stimulus bill Friday. About one-third of the money in that bill would be for state, local and tribal governments to cover losses in revenue attributed to COVID-19.

But Thursday, President Donald Trump declared the Democratic plan dead on arrival over his concerns about provisions for expanded early voting and voting by mail.

