Country band LOCASH to perform at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chart-topping duo LOCASH will perform at the Great New York State Fair on the Chevy Park Stage on Friday, August 20.
The time of the performance has not yet been announced.
The band has hits “I Know Somebody” and “I Love This Life”.
“A country music party is the perfect way to open another season of the Fair. We’re excited to bring yet another new group to our stages and know that fans of country music will have a great time with LOCASH,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
LoCash joins the following shows that have been announced to date:
- Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.
- 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.
- RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced
- Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.
- Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.
- Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
- Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced
- Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.
- REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.
- Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced
- Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.
- Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.
- Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.
- Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.
- The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.
- Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.
- Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.
- Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced