Country band LOCASH to perform at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chart-topping duo LOCASH will perform at the Great New York State Fair on the Chevy Park Stage on Friday, August 20.

The time of the performance has not yet been announced.

The band has hits “I Know Somebody” and “I Love This Life”.

“A country music party is the perfect way to open another season of the Fair. We’re excited to bring yet another new group to our stages and know that fans of country music will have a great time with LOCASH,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

LoCash joins the following shows that have been announced to date: