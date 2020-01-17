Country MEGATICKET on sale Friday, January 24th

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 B104.7 Country MEGATICKET has announced their concert lineup.

The concerts are taking place at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The concerts are:

  • June 5 – Sugarland with special guests
  • June 11 – Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy
  • July 10 – Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress
  • August 7 – Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett
  • August 13 – Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver
  • August 20 – Kenny Chesney with Michel Franti and Spearhead
  • September 6 – Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie Tae

There will be three packages available for purchase, while supplies last.

The packages are:

  • Gold package for $699, which includes the same reserved seat to all seven shows. This package also includes one fast lane pass per show.
  • Silver package for $399, which includes the same reserved seat to all seven shows in the rear pavilion. This package also includes one fast lane pass per show.
  • Lawn package for $199, which includes an evening on the lawn with a ticket to all seven shows. This package also includes one fast lane pass per show.

Tickets will be available on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. and will be available through May 20 while supplies last.

