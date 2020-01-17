Country MEGATICKET on sale Friday, January 24th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) - Senior Gabrielle Cooper's milestone night was spoiled by Georgia Tech (14-3, 5-1 ACC) topping the Orange(8-8, 2-3 ACC) 82-64 Thursday night in the Carrier Dome. Cooper became the 29th Orange, and 13th in the Quentin Hillsman era, to hit 1,000 career points. 'Cuse moves to 6-2 at home with the loss and snaps its three-game winning streak.

"Obviously, not a great outing," Hillsman said. "I don't think we played as hard as we could have tonight, but really that's on me. We have really good basketball players and I need to find out ways to get us to play harder and to get us to a more elite level. We knew the urgency of this game. We understood that we were at home and winning home games are a must and we just didn't take care of business. I really don't have the answer to why we didn't come out with a little more effort or more energy, but at the end of the day that's my job to find it. We need to head back in the gym and get working and figure out how to get this thing back on track."