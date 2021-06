SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County singer/songwriter Justin Moore will perform at the Great New York State Fair on Monday, August 30.

The singer is known for his hits such as “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”.

Moore will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m., and the show is free with admission to the fair.

Moore joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival.