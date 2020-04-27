Country superstar Brad Paisley singing the praises of DeWitt Wegmans ‘Superheroes’

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country superstar Brad Paisley is tweeting praise today for essential grocery store workers, singling out workers at the Wegmans store in DeWitt.

Paisley tweeted “Grocery store workers are superheroes these days. & the Wegmans, Dewitt NY dressed the part. Thanks for texting me about this Jessica! I’m so inspired by you guys”

He shared a video that included photos of Wegmans employees dressed as superheroes inside the store (wearing masks of course) and then a clip from what appears to be a Zoom chat he had with some of the workers pictured in costume.

Grocery store workers are superheroes these days. & the Wegmans, Dewitt NY dressed the part. Thanks for texting me about this Jessica! I’m so inspired by you guys. #Noiinbeer pic.twitter.com/dJjtfTAKZh — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 27, 2020

Wegmans tells us that the DeWitt store had a superheroes day on Tuesday of last week, where members of the management team dressed in costume.

Service area manager Jessica Smith saw an appeal from Paisley for stores to submit their stories about their superhero employees.

A spokesperson for Wegmans says Smith submitted photos of her teammates Sunday.

She soon heard back from Paisley’s representative that he was interested in meeting the superhero team in DeWitt and conducted a video call with them Sunday night.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9