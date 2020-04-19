County and city leaders push for federal funding in next stimulus package

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are pushing for more federal funding for Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse.

On Sunday, NewsChannel 9 spoke with Mayor Walsh via Skype, and he said U.S. Congressman John Katko, Senator Kristen Gillibrand and Senator Chuck Schumer are all pushing for that funding.

Onondaga County is projecting a deficit of $75 million to $150 million, while the City of Syracuse estimates it will lose between $14.5 and $20 million in revenue in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Mayor Walsh said, “Local governments provide the foundation for communities, and with a strong foundation we can build back our economy. We can help people get connected to jobs, but we need to have a strong foundation there and that’s why we think it’s so important that local governments receive direct federal aid through the next stimulus package.”

The next stimulus package is currently being negotiated in Washington D.C. Mayor Walsh thinks a deal could be reached as early as this coming week.

More from NewsChannel 9: