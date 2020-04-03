County breakdown shows the impact of COVID-19 on jobs

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Labor Department released Friday a breakdown of weekly new unemployment claims by county and it gives a better idea of how many of your neighbors are out of a job.

One year ago last week, 270 new claims for unemployment insurance were filed by Onondaga County residents.

For the week ending March 21 of 2020, that number was 1,796 new jobless claims.

Last week, 9,744 Onondaga residents filed an unemployment claim.

That is a 3,509 % increase over last year.

Tompkins County, which in good times and bad times generally leads the state in the lowest unemployment numbers wasn’t spared.

A year ago this week just 25 people in Tompkins County filed for unemployment benefits.

For the week ending march 21, 2020 that number climbed to 263 new claims.

And by the last week, 1,486 Tompkins residents had filed to unemployment, a 5,844 percent increase over the same week in 2019.

The complete list with your county is below.

