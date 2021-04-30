County Exec. Ryan McMahon working toward expanding internet access in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Moving forward with his plan to increase internet access across Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon laid out the next step in the process in making that happen.

The county and the CNY Regional Planning Board and a Rochester technology firm are launching a survey to gather feedback. McMahon says they eventually build infrastructure within municipalities that’ll then be leased to service providers for high-speed internet access.

But to do that, they need to identify which parts of the county have poor service or no service at all. He says they already have an idea, but don’t want to leave anyone out.

“In our county, we have streets and areas in the town of Onondaga, Fabius, Lafayette, Tully, Elbridge, Otisco, Spafford, Skaneateles, and Camillus that just don’t even have the ability to get high speed internet. It’s insane,” said McMahon.

Residents in the county can take the survey online at CNYinternet.com, but the county is working with libraries and community centers to provide hard copies for people without access at all.