SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Wednesday that the county will be getting three new Pfizer vaccine clinics.

.@OnondagaCounty With the approval of CDC for the Pfizer Vaccine for 12-15 year Olds I am happy to announce 3 new clinics. Tomorrow Thursday 4-7 @TheOncenter .Saturday 9-12 @TheOncenter. Monday 4-7 at PSLA Fowler High School. https://t.co/h2g27iQMr9 to register. Let's roll!! — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) May 12, 2021

The clinics will be held Thursday, May 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oncenter, Saturday, May, 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Oncenter, and Monday, May 17 at Fowler High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit ongov.net to register.