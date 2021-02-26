New Onondaga County Legislator appointed for Town of Clay district

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday that he has appointed Dr. Cody Kelly, PT, DPT, to fill the vacancy in the 14th County Legislative District, which is comprised of the eastern half of the Town of Clay.

He is a lifelong resident of the town and received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from SUNY Upstate Medical University in May of 2016.

Dr. Kelly’s predecessor, Legislator Casey Jordan, resigned earlier this month to take a full-time job in the county law department. He had been a county legislator for 14 years.

McMahon said, “Dr. Kelly will bring a fresh and unique perspective to the Onondaga County Legislature. He will be a critical partner in helping our community heal and move forward from this COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Dr. Kelly also understands the importance of addressing poverty, investing in our infrastructure, and creating real economic development for everyone. I look forward to working with him in the coming months,” said McMahon.

Dr. Kelly said he is honored to serve as the next County Legislator for the 14th district and is committed to ensuring the community offers the quality of life expected and opportunities deserved.

“As a doctor who works with our young people, I also know how critically important it is that we truly address the causes of poverty in our community, create real economic opportunity for all of our neighbors, and most importantly, help our community move forward, stronger than ever, after this pandemic,” said Dr. Kelly.

The appointment of Dr. Cody Kelly is effective February 26, 2021. He will be sworn in at the Clay Town Hall at 2 p.m.