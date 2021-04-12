County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes upwards of 350,000 people in Onondaga County will be vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 200,000 people have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This week the county government will be doing pop-up clinics at schools, the first being at the Baldwinsville School District.

County Executive Ryan McMahon says his goal is to have at least 300,000 to 350,000 people in Onondaga County get vaccinated.

To do that, the 16 and 18 age group will need to have strong participation as well as younger children if and when it is deemed safe to get a shot.

“When there is a vaccine ready for children I think you will see the main points of distribution will be pediatricians,” McMahon said. “I think the 12-15 year old demographic I think we can take a lead in that. But I think it changes once you’re through that 12-15 demographic. When you’re talking about little ones the doctors and pediatricians need to be the focus of that distribution.”

Baldwinsville will be the first district do you have a pop-up clinic. McMahon says they had the most interest after a countywide survey about how many students we get the test, so they go first.