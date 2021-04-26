County Executive Ryan McMahon provided a COVID-19 update on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gave a COVID update on Monday.

There was one COVID-19 death in the county over the weekend and 44 new cases Monday. He said that 41% of the cases reported were ages 19 and under.

This week the county will host vaccine clinics at different high schools. Fayetteville Manlius and Cicero-North Syracuse schools will hold clinics on Tuesday and Jamesville-DeWitt and various city schools will hold clinics on Wednesday.

McMahon said that over 50% of the county’s population is vaccinated and over 65% of those who are eligible are vaccinated.

On Friday a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will take place in Fabius. This location was determined based on data from where vaccination numbers were low.

The County Executive also announced that Syracuse Mets home games will have testing available to fans.