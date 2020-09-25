County executives call on Congress to deliver federal disaster relief

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Three New York county executives, including Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, are urging Congress to deliver federal disaster relief.

McMahon joined Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus Friday morning over Zoom.

The three are pleading with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to help counties dealing with the loss of revenue and increased cost caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

McMahon says they’ve already had to make hard decisions.

“So when you look at the overall impact, we’re looking at an $80 million to $100 million problem in our county and we’ve been making decisions in our county since March to get us through it,” McMahon said. “We recently had to have some layoffs and some furloughs. We were already holding 460 positions that were filled in 2019, so think about 15 percent of our workforce is already out compared to 2019 and it’s not gonna get better if we don’t get help.”

All three say now is the time to act to help them navigate through the pandemic.