County executives concerned CNY will be left out of mobile sports betting legislation

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The county executives for Onondaga and Oneida County are expressing concern that Central New York will be left behind when it comes to mobile sports betting legislation. This is all part of the now late state budget work.

Elected leaders are now calling on not just Governor Andrew Cuomo, but also the state legislature to not pass a mobile sports provision as part of the budget that would cut out large parts of Upstate, specifically, but not including tribal nations, in the final bill.

If the bill were enacted, anyone in ten Central New York counties would not be able to take part in such betting: Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and Otsego.

Below is the statement from two county executives:

“Excluding large parts of Upstate New York from participating in mobile sports betting is not acceptable. Our region, which consists of two of the 10 largest cities in New York State – Syracuse and Utica – would not be able to participate in mobile sports betting if the Oneida Indian Nation is not included in the legislation. Having a statewide policy that cuts out Central New York is unfair and must be fixed. As Albany leaders like to say, ‘we are one state’ – that means we need policies that every New Yorker can benefit from, not polices that cut out our constituents.” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. and Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon I

State Senator Joseph Griffo issued a statement that reads: