County: No threat to shoppers after DeWitt Wegmans employee tests positive for COVID-19

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans confirms one of its employees at its DeWitt store has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is arguably the busiest of any grocery store in the Central New York region.

When asked about the case, Onondaga County leaders say there’s no threat of contamination to shoppers.

At his daily briefing, County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “If there was a gap in the investigation, we would put out a press release saying ‘at this location, at this time, we have a gap in our investigation, please contact us.’ We have not put out that press release so there is no gap in the investigation.”

The county executive acknowledges that as more people know others who test positive and as more popular locations are connected to a case, it gets “uncomfortable.” He adds “You would really need to be in direct contact with that person.”

It’s not known what role the employee plays at the Wegmans location or if the person was at work after showing symptoms or being contagious.

In general, health department investigators will contact managers or use video cameras to best find out who a positive patient was in contact with, from coworkers to shoppers.

“If there’s not a press release, the public can rest assured we’re comfortable that we have the individuals that should be in quarantine in quarantine,” said McMahon.

Even before this confirmed case, Wegmans has made many changes in its stores including reduced hours, social distancing suggestions for customers waiting in line and employees sanitizing shopping cart handles after each use.