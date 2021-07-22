Couple arrested for drug possession in Sylvan Beach area where five people recently overdosed

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A couple from Sylvan Beach have been arrested by New York State Police, charged with possession of drugs and weapons, in connection with the investigation into five overdoses in the same area of the village.

The four adults who overdosed on what is expected to be cocaine laced with fentanyl were saved by Narcan and have been released from the hospital. Their children were sleeping nearby when they were revived, according to State Police.

Eight hours later, a similar drug mixture is to blame for a fifth overdose, which killed 36-year-old Jason R. Corteux.

An investigation led State Troopers to a home in the same neighborhood.

Joshua J. Stimpson, 36 and Autumn R. Schneider, 24 live across the street from where the four people overdosed.

Schneider was given a ticket for drug possession charges.

Stimpson is charged with possession of weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have a gun. He’s being held at the Oneida County Jail.

Stimpson spent nine years in prison, over two stints, for methamphetamine production. He and his girlfriend were caught driving around with a mobile meth lab in 2014.

A sixth overdose in Oneida County was deemed not to be related.