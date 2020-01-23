Court denies Neulander’s attempt to get trial moved

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state appellate court has denied an appeal by Robert Neulander to have his trial moved out of Syracuse.

His new trial is set to being on June 1.

Neulander was convicted in 2015 of killing his wife at their Dewitt home.

He tried to cover the murder up and make it look like his wife slipped and fell in the shower.

Juror misconduct prompted an appellate court to grant Neulander a new trial in June 2019. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick appealed that decision to the state’s highest court, which handed down its decision in October 2019, unanimously agreeing that Neulander deserved a new trial.

Neulander remains free on bail.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9