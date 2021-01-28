Court dismisses discrimination lawsuit brought by Ithaca Police officer

ITHACA, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A federal court judge this week dismissed a lawsuit filed by an Ithaca Police officer against the department, its chief, and several now-retired police chiefs.

The lawsuit filed by officer Sarah Crews complained the department and senior officers discriminated against her because of her sexual orientation and non-gender conforming appearance. Her lawsuit also alleged the department retaliated against her for lodging the discrimination complaints.

The city contended there was no discrimination, and that any disciplinary action was the result of Officer Crews’ misconduct. A news release from the Ithaca Mayor’s office quotes U.S. District Court Judge Mae A. D’Agostino as saying “Plaintiff admits to much, if not all, of the underlying conduct” and “[t]he conduct to which Plaintiff admits certainly violated the Department’s rules and regulations.” Judge D’Agostino additionally states that “[a]lthough an individual certainly has the right to object to treatment he or she believes to be discriminatory, those objections do not entirely insulate that individual from discipline when they repeatedly violate the rules and regulations of the employer.”

The city says Crews is currently suspended pending an arbitration hearing where the city seeks to terminate her employment. During her 18 months suspension, she’s received about $166,000 in salary and benefits.