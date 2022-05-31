TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Clay Court confirms to NewsChannel 9 the widow of a Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy accused of helping him steal from his job won’t appear before a judge as scheduled Tuesday.

The felony hearing of Karen Eames, who was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property last week, has been moved to July 12.

Karen Eames is accused of sharing the bank account to which Isaac Eames transferred more than $500,000 in 13 transactions from a sheriff’s office account he was responsible for managing.

Investigators believe Deputy Eames suspected he was about to be caught for his financial crimes when he murdered his son, shot his wife, killed their dog and committed suicide.

The shooting happened within days of Deputy Eames being questioned by his bosses for a single failed transaction blocked and reported by the bank.

An investigation since unveiled 13 successful transfers. The money was allegedly spent on home construction, cars, vacations and gambling.

Her defense attorney, Michael Vavonese, said, “I sincerely hope that as we go through this, we find that there is some misinterpretation or confusion of events.”

Since Eames’ arrest, her attorney has agreed to freeze an account with donations to the family from the community made using GoFundMe and transfer the money to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. A fundraiser scheduled for June has been cancelled.