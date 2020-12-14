Court papers: Judge approves sale of ShoppingTown to Onondaga County

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) — A Federal Bankruptcy Court judge has approved the sale of the ShoppingTown mall to Onondaga County.

The mall’s owner, Moonbeam Capital had reached an agreement with Onondaga to sell the tax delinquent property to the county, which hopes its Industrial Development Agency can arrange for the property in Dewitt to be redeveloped and paying taxes.

In documents posted to the bankruptcy court’s website the Chief Bankruptcy Judge Carlotta Bohm said “Settlement is beneficial to the Debtor, creditors of the estate, and community.”

She instructed attorney’s for Moonbeam to draft an order for her signature.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9