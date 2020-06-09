Court records claim Buffalo officers ‘acted together to intentionally cause physical injury’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been almost four full days since Martin Gugino, 75, was pushed to the concrete in front of Buffalo City Hall.

An attorney representing one of the officers now charged with assault said there was an intent to push Gugino, but not an intent to injure.

Attorney Tom Burton said his client, Buffalo Police Officer Robert McCabe, is the one seen with both hands on a baton pushing Gugino.

McCabe immediately turns and begins to go down to help Gugino but is stopped from doing so by a superior behind him.

“He has a flawless record as a police officer, he was awarded the Bronze Star with a valor device as part of it with his service in the Army,” said Burton.

Gugino remains in serious, but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.