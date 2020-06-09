Court records claim Buffalo officers ‘acted together to intentionally cause physical injury’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been almost four full days since Martin Gugino, 75, was pushed to the concrete in front of Buffalo City Hall.
An attorney representing one of the officers now charged with assault said there was an intent to push Gugino, but not an intent to injure.
Attorney Tom Burton said his client, Buffalo Police Officer Robert McCabe, is the one seen with both hands on a baton pushing Gugino.
McCabe immediately turns and begins to go down to help Gugino but is stopped from doing so by a superior behind him.
“He has a flawless record as a police officer, he was awarded the Bronze Star with a valor device as part of it with his service in the Army,” said Burton.
Gugino remains in serious, but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ICE: Hunger strike brought on by ‘coercion’ from outside parties, detainee threats
- Border agents encounter migrant men convicted or wanted on child-sex crimes
- Latinos find common ground with ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement
- Limiting immigrant student visas will hurt economy, researcher says
- South Texas ‘chainsaw man’ denounced at ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App