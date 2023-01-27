SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third person accused of killing Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was charged with murder on Friday morning, January 27, in Onondaga County Youth Court.

Court records obtained by NewsChannel 9 list the suspect’s name as Deckyse Bridges.

Bridges, originally from Syracuse, was taken into custody at a youth facility in Downstate New York, where he was assigned through a family court matter.

Syracuse Police announced the upcoming arrest of the 16-year-old Thursday, when they released the names of the other two suspects: 18-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold.

The three are accused of each firing their illegal guns at a group of people on Oakwood Avenue, and killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.

Bridges was arraigned Friday in an unusual court hearing. His defense attorney, Marsha Hunt, asked the judge not to use his name in open court and formally requested reporters to leave the public proceeding.

Her request was denied, but Judge Vanessa Bogan used only the boy’s initials.

Syracuse Police didn’t release his name when announcing his arrest. The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office also wasn’t sharing his name at the request of Judge Bogan.

DA Bill Fitzpatrick tells NewsChannel 9 says his case against the three gets better every day. It could go before a grand jury next week.