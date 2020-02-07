Court rules that fantasy sports betting is illegal in NY

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Once again, daily fantasy sports contests face an uncertain future in New York as an appellate court ruling now says it violates the state’s constitution.

The legality of fantasy sports betting has been debated for years. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law allowing the betting back in 2016, clearing the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate in New York. Since then, judges have been calling foul on the law.

Now, an appellate court upholds a previous decision that the activity amounts to illegal gambling. The court also ruled that the legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.

