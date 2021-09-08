Courthouse dedicated to esteemed late Syracuse judge Hon. James C. Tormey III

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was a special dedication in memory of a longtime Syracuse judge on Wednesday. The courthouse in downtown Syracuse is now called The Honorable James C. Tormey III Criminal Courthouse.

Tormey died in June 2019 at the age of 68. He was a Syracuse native, who was a former Onondaga County legislator. He served as fifth district administrative judge, and justice of the Supreme Court.

He previously served as a judge in Syracuse City Court. He established drug courts, human trafficking court, and youthful offender court. He will always be remembered as forthright, honest and kind.