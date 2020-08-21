Courts rule in favor of 50-person limit on weddings, couple will need to cut guest list for ceremony this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Courts have ruled in favor of New York State’s 50-person limit on weddings.

The ruling comes after New York State challenged a Federal judge’s ruling on August 7 to allow two couples to be married with more than 50 guests in attendance.

After the district court issued its preliminary injunction, the first couple held their wedding. Because the State didn’t file their challenge until just a few days before the wedding, the first couple was able to go ahead with their ceremony as planned.

The second couple is scheduled to get married this weekend with around 175 people expected to attend.

