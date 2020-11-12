COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s: How to keep everyone safer over the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is two weeks away and with new state restrictions in place, many may have to rethink their original plans. Coming up with those plans could be even more challenging for someone who is a caregiver looking after a person living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Katrina VanFleet, who works for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, said people living with dementia are at high risk when it comes to complications with COVID-19. So choosing plans wisely for the holiday season is more important than ever.

It’s something Deborah Paul has been grappling with for weeks. Her husband has Alzheimer’s and she’s been his caretaker for years.

“It is very, very lonely. Very lonely,” Paul said.

That loneliness has only grown stronger over the last nine months. This is why Debbie is hoping she can see her son and his children on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’m cleaning the house, I’m planning menus, and I’m so excited just to have somebody here,” Paul said.

But she knows at any moment, COVID-19 could ruin those plans. Her plan B is to have a Zoom call with family. Debbie said her husband Steve actually liked doing this in the past, on Easter.

“I think it allowed him to kind of just watch and see the faces and react when he felt secure,” Paul said.

Those with the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, are recommending people keep their holiday gatherings to immediate family members only, or take part in a virtual celebration.

“Celebrate smart and celebrate safe,” VanFleet said.

VanFleet says to keep the celebration simple, make sure it’s something your loved one with Alzheimer’s wants to take part in. And if you can stick to their normal routine, that helps. She recommends playing games virtually, even having baking contests over Zoom, or simply sitting down and eating dinner together through a video call.

“Whether we’re in a pandemic or not, continuing to have that socialization and keeping them mentally stimulated and socially stimulated is extremely important,” VanFleet said.

However, try not to have too much stimulation where it could become confusing for your loved one. VanFleet said try to make sure one person speaks at a time.

Those with the Alzheimer’s Association are ready to help and listen, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on holidays. If you need any guidance or support, give them a call at their 24-hour help line: 800-272-3900.