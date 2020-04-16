COVID-19 and local business: What the numbers say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The big news Thursday involved unemployment numbers, and how in the past month, more than 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims due to business shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

Economic development organization CenterState CEO tried to find out from its 1,500 members how COVID-19 impacts them and what the organization can do to help.

CenterStates CEO news release Thursday said “For most survey respondents, a rapid decrease in customers and sales is the primary concern, with employee well-being and cash flow following close behind. Responses indicated that these concerns will only grow in size and scale the longer this economic shutdown continues.“

55% of the businesses responding reported a decrease in demand that resulted in layoffs, decreased hours of operation, shifts or work days.

34% of respondents say supply chain issues are having a big impact on their businesses, which is up from 15% reported on March 23.

One of the biggest concerns for businesses surveyed was the impact the COVID-19 response had on cash flow.

75% have applied for benefits under the Paycheck Protection Program

On the positive side, one out of five manufacturers reported an increase in demand requiring hiring, while 10% of all employers were looking to hire people to handle the increased demand.

CenterState says it is helping members through the turbulent economic times with help:

Providing a rapid response team for real-time analysis of evolving governmental and health guidance

Helping companies redeploy manufacturing capabilities to produce in-demand personal protective equipment

Assist companies in accessing relief programs and new capital

Oneida County

Oneida County also conducted a survey of businesses there.

According to County Executive Anthony Picente’s office, the survey found of the majority of businesses surveyed, 59% experienced no layoffs.

34% reported letting go 1-10 workers

3% cut 11-20 jobs

3% laid off 21-50 workers

1% cut more than 50 jobs

The survey also found that some 61% of the businesses taking part in the survey lost 80% of their monthly revenue.

52% of the businesses surveyed are currently closed, but are planning to reopen.

Only 1% of those who responded say they are closed, and will not reopen.

You can see the full report courtesy of Oneida County here.