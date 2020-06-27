COVID-19 antibody test being offered at DeWitt blood drive Thursday

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood continues to rise and a blood drive has been set up in DeWitt for Thursday, July 2.

The American Red Cross sponsored blood drive will take place at Holy Cross Church located at 4112 East Genesee St. from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you donate, your blood will also be tested for the COVID-19 antibodies, which will tell you if you’ve ever been infected with the coronavirus.

Anyone who is able to donate blood at the blood drive on Thursday will also receive a free Wonder Woman T-shirt.

The need for blood in the United States is high, and one blood donation can save up to three lives.

To sign up for this blood drive, click here, but walk-ins are also welcome.

This blood drive was organized by the Can Man, Laurence Segal, in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

