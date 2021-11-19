COVID-19 boosters now available for everyone 18 and up, Public Health Expert says book your appointment today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As you head indoors, light your fireplace, and pass the dinner rolls, you’ll want to think about how you can better protect yourself from COVID-19 this holiday season.

“We do know that additional dosages are necessary,” said Upstate’s Chair for the Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine, Dr. Christopher Morley.

A @CDCgov Advisory Panel unanimously voted this afternoon to allow everyone 18 years and up to get a #Covid_19 booster shot. Tune into @NewsChannel9 tonight at 5+6 to hear from this @UpstateNews Public Health Expert about why a boost is so important. #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/t8q0htcxmE — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) November 19, 2021

The best way to do that is by getting a booster shot, now approved by the CDC for everyone 18 years and older. The shot is recommended for adults six months after being fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna or two months after your J&J shot.

“The people at the beginning of that curve of distribution are probably due or even overdue for a shot, and for the rest of us it is wise to get boosted to make sure we have a good strong immune response to the virus if we come in contact with it,” Dr. Morley said.

As breakthrough cases increase and immunity wanes, Dr. Morley said a booster offers an important layer of protection, but if you’re already past your due date, no need to panic just book the next available appointment you can find.

Aside from the booster, Dr. Morley said there are many steps you can take to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season.

“I would urge people first and foremost to make sure that everybody at a table that can be vaccinated is vaccinated.” dr. christopher morley said

Dr. Morley also encourages you to keep your guest list short and consider getting tested before you carve the turkey.

He added that the vaccines are still safe and effective at fighting this pandemic and the number one way to get out of this pandemic is to get more unvaccinated people their initial doses.