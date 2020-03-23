Live Now
COVID-19 cancellations already cost Marriott Syracuse Downtown $2M

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When government leaders called off Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s Parade, managers at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown supported the decision for the health and well-being of the community.

Because the parade’s after-party would have brought in 1,500 guests, that decision to postpone caused less “green” in more than one way.

Between the parade and the dozens of events and room cancellations that followed, the hotel lost nearly $1 million of business in two days. It’s been another $1 million in losses since.

Managers have sent 140 of nearly 200 staff members home, waiting to be called back when business improves. The hotel is paying for their health care through April.

The workers who remain are cooking delivery orders for Shaughnessy’s or taking care of the few hotel guests left on essential business.

The hotel has offered its Finger Lakes Ballroom to local hospitals in the event doctors need to move patients to an additional location.

