COVID-19 cases at SUNY Oneonta continue to climb

ONEONTA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York at Oneonta reported 44 additional positive test results for COVID-19 among students, bringing the total number of positives to 289.

The university reported that 125 students are in isolation and 54 in quarantine on campus.

You can see the latest COVID-19 information on their campus dashboard.

Over the weekend in-person classes were suspended and campus activity was limited following the initial outbreak. SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris has instructed the college to shift to remote learning while quarantining measures are implemented and contact tracing takes place.

Three COVID-19 rapid testing sites opened in Oneonta Wednesday. On Sunday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent what he called a ‘swat team’ of public health experts to Oneonta to help contain the outbreak.

State guidance for infection rates on college campuses is available online.

