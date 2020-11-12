COVID-19 cases at their highest point, hospitalized cases rising too, but not as quickly

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most counties around Central New York have reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the U.S. in mid-March.

More testing is underway, so we are learning of more positive cases, but the positive rate across the state has gone from a low of just below one percent over the summer, to almost three percent recently. Onondaga County has more active cases now than it did at the peak of the pandemic.

The number of people needing hospitalization for treatment is also on the rise. But fortunately has not risen to the levels we saw during the lockdown. Onondaga County recorded its highest number of hospitalized patients in late May at 85. We hit 53 Wednesday.

Oneida County is also experiencing a spike in active cases, and an increase in hospitalized cases. While Oneida has hit a peak number of cases that is 163 higher than its previous high points, hospitalized cases are still below their peak.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the numbers of people hospitalized because they do not want COVID-19 patients to overwhelm the health care system where beds may not be available to handle the normal flow of patients with illnesses or injuries that require hospital treatment.

