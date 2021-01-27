COVID-19 cases down across senior living facilities, nurses hopeful

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases have been stable across many nursing homes and senior living facilities. Some believe that’s a result of giving the vaccine to our most vulnerable population.

While we’re not at the end of the tunnel just yet, those who have been working on the frontlines are experiencing a sigh of relief.

The Director of Nursing at Loretto, Meredith Boss, oversees almost 400 clinical staff members. To help ease their worry, Boss suited up alongside each of them, working directly with COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

For a while, it’s been very hard. I know the staff has been working extremely hard, really stepped up in every way possible and really demonstrated their dedication to, not only the profession, but to the residents that we care for. Meredith Boss, Director of Nursing, Loretto

Nearly 12 months later, COVID cases are down significantly at Loretto.

“We’ve been down with almost no cases the last couple of weeks, while at the same time, we’ve treated about 100 patients so far that have come over to us from the hospital. So, overall, I think it’s a very positive sign,” Julie Sheedy, Loretto’s Chief Marketing Officer explained.

“Right now, I think everybody is getting to feel a little bit of relief. We know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel coming,” said Boss.

For Boss, the light at the end of the tunnel is when her residents and staff get the opportunity to experience the sigh of relief.

“I think for all of us now, we’re able to feel some sense of pride that we’ve overcome it, being reunited in a positive light as far as our teams and overall feeling like we’ve overcome that difficult hump and if we can do that, we can do anything,” Boss said.

The staff at Loretto are dedicated to patient care all while hoping for a brighter tomorrow.