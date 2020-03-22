COVID-19 cases in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to sweep across New York State, and now almost every county in Central New York has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
In total there are 58 confirmed coronavirus cases in Central New York.
Below is a breakdown by county of where the COVID-19 cases are: The numbers were last updated on Saturday, March 21 at 11 p.m.
- Onondaga – 34
- Tompkins – 12
- Oneida – 5
- Wayne – 3
- Cortland – 2
- Cayuga – 1
- Madison – 1
- Oswego – 0
- Seneca – 0
Throughout New York State, there are over 10,000 cases of the virus.
