COVID-19 cases on the rise: What you need to know

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases across the country as of July 31 and new CDC guidance, the war against the deadly virus isn’t over just yet.

St. Joseph’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Philip Falcone said the highly contagious delta variant is what’s causing the uptick.

“The Delta variant is at least twice as contagious as the previous variants,” he said. “People, when they are infected with the delta variant, are carrying much more viral load in their nose and throat, and so they’re able to transmit more easily and it is more contagious for a longer period of time.”

It may be time to put your mask back on regardless of vaccination status, especially if you’re in an indoor setting.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention transmission tracker, Onondaga County is now in the substantial zone which means it’s recommended that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor settings.

“I think being fully vaccinated is certainly a safer position to be in, but again, if you are in a tight, closed environment, indoors with a lot of people, some of whom you may not know, you don’t know the vaccination status of everybody that’s around you, wearing a mask is certainly a reasonable thing to do,” Dr. Falcone said.

As for booster shots, Dr. Falcone believes those are on the horizon but we haven’t reached enough people fully vaccinated yet to say boosters are needed right now.

When it comes to kids returning to school in a few weeks, Falcone believes a vaccine for children younger than 12 is close to being ready but until then those kids will have to wear a mask in school.

“I think that’s coming, but it’s 12 and over right now,” he said. “So for children who are younger than 12, they haven’t got the alternative of getting vaccinated, so I think for them the safest alternative is to remain masked at this point.”

As for everyone else, Dr. Falcone says the safest option is to get vaccinated not only to protect yourself but to protect your community.

For more information on changes to CDC guidance and what to do if you contract the virus, click here.