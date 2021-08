CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another person has passed away from COVID-19 in Cayuga County, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. A woman in her 80’s has passed away, and there have now been 91 deaths from the virus in Cayuga County.

This number has not gone up since February 2021. Out of respect to the deceased and her grieving family, Cayuga County will not release her identity.