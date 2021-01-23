COVID-19 derails 2020 wedding plans; uncertainty lies ahead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They say your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but for 2020 brides, it’s been nothing short of a nightmare.

When the pandemic first hit in March, Syracuse bride Lauren Calcagnino never expected it would affect her wedding planned for August, but she and her fiancé soon realized they would need to postpone their wedding until 2021.

“It was hard because there was no one to lean on, no one has gone through this before and we were just kind of going at it blind like ‘is this the best decision?’” Calcagnino said.

Even with her wedding now six months away, she still is uncertain if it will happen.

“I feel like we are kind of right back at the same spot as we were last year with no answers,” she said.

Local wedding venue, SKY Armory, is also looking for answers as they are still limited to gatherings of no more than 25 people. President Nicole Samolis said she wants the state to allow wedding venues to operate at 50% capacity, similar to the way restaurants are currently operating.

Samolis said her company has taken a massive hit from last year as they were only able to have 10 out of 80 weddings booked for 2020.

“We probably did about 20% of our normal revenue, so that’s brutal,” she said.

Samolis said they are depending on the next PPP loans from the federal government to get them through the next six months, as they still aren’t fully booked up this year. She said many couples are looking out to 2022 to have their special day in the hopes of avoiding COVID restrictions altogether.

And that’s exactly what Auburn resident, Lisa Bachman, is doing with her fiancé. Despite being engaged in 2017, they are waiting until 2022.

“It definitely stinks, but I always say there is a reason behind why everything happens, so maybe it just wasn’t the right timing,” Bachman said.

Calcagnino is also trying to find a silver lining during so much uncertainty, saying this whole experience has brought her and her fiancé closer than ever.