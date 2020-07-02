COVID-19 financial crisis makes ‘Buy Onondaga Grown’ request more important

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than 100 days doing briefings in the Oncenter, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon had a more impressive view Wednesday that an empty convention hall.

His backdrop was the hilly terrain of Onondaga County, high atop Heritage Hill in Pompey, home of Palladino Farms.

McMahon and Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Dave Knapp kicked off the annual “Buy Local. Buy Onondaga Grown” campaign, which encourages people to buy food grown or made in Onondaga County.

That request is more important than ever as Onondaga County faces a $100 million budget hole after money leaders planned on spending disappeared from the pandemic.

Much of that revenue is due to lost sales tax, with in-person shopping down and Destiny USA still closed.

Buying locally-sourced food will help contribute to the sales tax that Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse rely on for programs and services.

The campaign encourages people to look out for “Buy Local. Onondaga Grown,” stickers on food sold in grocery stores and consider doing more shopping at farmers’ markets or right at the farms. The program also comes with a website that can help direct people to farms near them.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.