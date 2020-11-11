COVID-19 grants available for small businesses in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A round of COVID-19 grant funding is available to small businesses in the City of Syracuse that will help owners better navigate the pandemic during the winter months. 

The grants will be provided through the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation and are available to  small businesses with 50 employees or less and some neighborhood organizations are eligible for the funding. 

Grant recipients can use the money to purchase outdoor equipment like tents or heaters, indoor supplies to optimize social distancing,. or other items that can improve service amid this pandemic. 

Business owners can apply online through the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation.

