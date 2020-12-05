COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across NYS, 69 more lives lost to the virus Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 crisis continues in New York State, as hospitalizations due to the virus were on the rise Friday.

In a conference call Friday, Governor Cuomo said that hospitalizations are becoming the important number to look at, and across New York State hospitalizations are on the rise. According to Friday’s COVID-19 data, 4,318 New Yorkers are now in the hospital with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations the state has seen since May 24.

In the Central New York region, 256 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19. This is more than three times the amount of people that were in the hospital battling the virus during the first surge in April/May.

In just Onondaga County alone, 191 people are in the hospital battling the virus.

New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate from Friday’s test results was 4.99%.

Tragically, 69 more New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 Friday. This is the fifth consecutive day more than 60 New Yorkers have passed away from the virus.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by New York State Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,318 (+96)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 621
  • Number ICU – 825 (+30)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 435 (+32)
  • Total Discharges – 87,473 (+445)
  • Deaths – 69
  • Total Deaths – 27,089

Parts of Onondaga County are currently under an orange zone and other parts of the county are in a yellow zone. The average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days in the county’s orange zone is 5.60%. In the yellow zone, it’s 5.4%.

A few weeks ago, Governor Cuomo said an area could be considered a red zone if their seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate was above five percent. As of Saturday, there is no indication from the governor’s office that Onondaga County is headed for a red zone. 

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten regions in New York State:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region3.5%5.1%4.9%4.32%
Central New York5.6%5.9%5.4%5.48%
Finger Lakes6.8%8.5%6.2%6.56%
Long Island5.6%5.9%5.6%5.20%
Mid-Hudson5.6%6.6%6.9%5.77%
Mohawk Valley5.6%7.6%7.2%6.09%
New York City4.1%4.3%3.8%3.99%
North Country4.3%6.3%3.3%4.12%
Southern Tier3.3%2.4%2.6%2.63%
Western New York6.1%8.2%7.6%7.44%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 696,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany6,571165
Allegany1,18255
Broome5,875107
Cattaraugus1,37483
Cayuga1,06851
Chautauqua1,84164
Chemung3,39585
Chenango71028
Clinton5328
Columbia1,08613
Cortland1,17636
Delaware42019
Dutchess7,955157
Erie28,681778
Essex3116
Franklin30512
Fulton59542
Genesee1,26967
Greene78527
Hamilton604
Herkimer84725
Jefferson75763
Lewis4599
Livingston85540
Madison1,12747
Monroe18,453543
Montgomery60142
Nassau64,359698
Niagara4,678199
NYC327,8793,229
Oneida6,050290
Onondaga12,358425
Ontario1,57554
Orange18,018302
Orleans69321
Oswego1,98097
Otsego71628
Putnam3,233126
Rensselaer2,03466
Rockland22,633212
Saratoga2,67291
Schenectady2,957138
Schoharie23515
Schuyler35012
Seneca37011
St. Lawrence1,08319
Steuben2,01659
Suffolk65,9931,064
Sullivan2,28827
Tioga1,22820
Tompkins1,27938
Ulster3,77376
Warren64615
Washington48313
Wayne1,34747
Westchester53,944758
Wyoming66826
Yates2979

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

