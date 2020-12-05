COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across NYS, 69 more lives lost to the virus Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 crisis continues in New York State, as hospitalizations due to the virus were on the rise Friday.
In a conference call Friday, Governor Cuomo said that hospitalizations are becoming the important number to look at, and across New York State hospitalizations are on the rise. According to Friday’s COVID-19 data, 4,318 New Yorkers are now in the hospital with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations the state has seen since May 24.
In the Central New York region, 256 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19. This is more than three times the amount of people that were in the hospital battling the virus during the first surge in April/May.
In just Onondaga County alone, 191 people are in the hospital battling the virus.
New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate from Friday’s test results was 4.99%.
Tragically, 69 more New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 Friday. This is the fifth consecutive day more than 60 New Yorkers have passed away from the virus.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by New York State Friday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,318 (+96)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 621
- Number ICU – 825 (+30)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 435 (+32)
- Total Discharges – 87,473 (+445)
- Deaths – 69
- Total Deaths – 27,089
Parts of Onondaga County are currently under an orange zone and other parts of the county are in a yellow zone. The average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days in the county’s orange zone is 5.60%. In the yellow zone, it’s 5.4%.
A few weeks ago, Governor Cuomo said an area could be considered a red zone if their seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate was above five percent. As of Saturday, there is no indication from the governor’s office that Onondaga County is headed for a red zone.
COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten regions in New York State:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|3.5%
|5.1%
|4.9%
|4.32%
|Central New York
|5.6%
|5.9%
|5.4%
|5.48%
|Finger Lakes
|6.8%
|8.5%
|6.2%
|6.56%
|Long Island
|5.6%
|5.9%
|5.6%
|5.20%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.6%
|6.6%
|6.9%
|5.77%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.6%
|7.6%
|7.2%
|6.09%
|New York City
|4.1%
|4.3%
|3.8%
|3.99%
|North Country
|4.3%
|6.3%
|3.3%
|4.12%
|Southern Tier
|3.3%
|2.4%
|2.6%
|2.63%
|Western New York
|6.1%
|8.2%
|7.6%
|7.44%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 696,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|6,571
|165
|Allegany
|1,182
|55
|Broome
|5,875
|107
|Cattaraugus
|1,374
|83
|Cayuga
|1,068
|51
|Chautauqua
|1,841
|64
|Chemung
|3,395
|85
|Chenango
|710
|28
|Clinton
|532
|8
|Columbia
|1,086
|13
|Cortland
|1,176
|36
|Delaware
|420
|19
|Dutchess
|7,955
|157
|Erie
|28,681
|778
|Essex
|311
|6
|Franklin
|305
|12
|Fulton
|595
|42
|Genesee
|1,269
|67
|Greene
|785
|27
|Hamilton
|60
|4
|Herkimer
|847
|25
|Jefferson
|757
|63
|Lewis
|459
|9
|Livingston
|855
|40
|Madison
|1,127
|47
|Monroe
|18,453
|543
|Montgomery
|601
|42
|Nassau
|64,359
|698
|Niagara
|4,678
|199
|NYC
|327,879
|3,229
|Oneida
|6,050
|290
|Onondaga
|12,358
|425
|Ontario
|1,575
|54
|Orange
|18,018
|302
|Orleans
|693
|21
|Oswego
|1,980
|97
|Otsego
|716
|28
|Putnam
|3,233
|126
|Rensselaer
|2,034
|66
|Rockland
|22,633
|212
|Saratoga
|2,672
|91
|Schenectady
|2,957
|138
|Schoharie
|235
|15
|Schuyler
|350
|12
|Seneca
|370
|11
|St. Lawrence
|1,083
|19
|Steuben
|2,016
|59
|Suffolk
|65,993
|1,064
|Sullivan
|2,288
|27
|Tioga
|1,228
|20
|Tompkins
|1,279
|38
|Ulster
|3,773
|76
|Warren
|646
|15
|Washington
|483
|13
|Wayne
|1,347
|47
|Westchester
|53,944
|758
|Wyoming
|668
|26
|Yates
|297
|9
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
