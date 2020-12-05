COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across NYS, 69 more lives lost to the virus Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 crisis continues in New York State, as hospitalizations due to the virus were on the rise Friday.

In a conference call Friday, Governor Cuomo said that hospitalizations are becoming the important number to look at, and across New York State hospitalizations are on the rise. According to Friday’s COVID-19 data, 4,318 New Yorkers are now in the hospital with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations the state has seen since May 24.

In the Central New York region, 256 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19. This is more than three times the amount of people that were in the hospital battling the virus during the first surge in April/May.

In just Onondaga County alone, 191 people are in the hospital battling the virus.

@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 248(17 sr facility) new cases 4583 tests. 191 hospitalizations with 13 pending neg test for discharge. 30 neighbors in ICU. We Sadly have had a terrible day losing 5 neighbors. 3 males(76,68, 64) 2 females(86,78). — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 5, 2020

New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate from Friday’s test results was 4.99%.

Tragically, 69 more New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 Friday. This is the fifth consecutive day more than 60 New Yorkers have passed away from the virus.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by New York State Friday:

Patient Hospitalization – 4,318 (+96)

– 4,318 (+96) Patients Newly Admitted – 621

– 621 Number ICU – 825 (+30)

– 825 (+30) Number ICU with Intubation – 435 (+32)

– 435 (+32) Total Discharges – 87,473 (+445)

– 87,473 (+445) Deaths – 69

– 69 Total Deaths – 27,089

Parts of Onondaga County are currently under an orange zone and other parts of the county are in a yellow zone. The average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days in the county’s orange zone is 5.60%. In the yellow zone, it’s 5.4%.

A few weeks ago, Governor Cuomo said an area could be considered a red zone if their seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate was above five percent. As of Saturday, there is no indication from the governor’s office that Onondaga County is headed for a red zone.

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten regions in New York State:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.5% 5.1% 4.9% 4.32% Central New York 5.6% 5.9% 5.4% 5.48% Finger Lakes 6.8% 8.5% 6.2% 6.56% Long Island 5.6% 5.9% 5.6% 5.20% Mid-Hudson 5.6% 6.6% 6.9% 5.77% Mohawk Valley 5.6% 7.6% 7.2% 6.09% New York City 4.1% 4.3% 3.8% 3.99% North Country 4.3% 6.3% 3.3% 4.12% Southern Tier 3.3% 2.4% 2.6% 2.63% Western New York 6.1% 8.2% 7.6% 7.44%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 696,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,571 165 Allegany 1,182 55 Broome 5,875 107 Cattaraugus 1,374 83 Cayuga 1,068 51 Chautauqua 1,841 64 Chemung 3,395 85 Chenango 710 28 Clinton 532 8 Columbia 1,086 13 Cortland 1,176 36 Delaware 420 19 Dutchess 7,955 157 Erie 28,681 778 Essex 311 6 Franklin 305 12 Fulton 595 42 Genesee 1,269 67 Greene 785 27 Hamilton 60 4 Herkimer 847 25 Jefferson 757 63 Lewis 459 9 Livingston 855 40 Madison 1,127 47 Monroe 18,453 543 Montgomery 601 42 Nassau 64,359 698 Niagara 4,678 199 NYC 327,879 3,229 Oneida 6,050 290 Onondaga 12,358 425 Ontario 1,575 54 Orange 18,018 302 Orleans 693 21 Oswego 1,980 97 Otsego 716 28 Putnam 3,233 126 Rensselaer 2,034 66 Rockland 22,633 212 Saratoga 2,672 91 Schenectady 2,957 138 Schoharie 235 15 Schuyler 350 12 Seneca 370 11 St. Lawrence 1,083 19 Steuben 2,016 59 Suffolk 65,993 1,064 Sullivan 2,288 27 Tioga 1,228 20 Tompkins 1,279 38 Ulster 3,773 76 Warren 646 15 Washington 483 13 Wayne 1,347 47 Westchester 53,944 758 Wyoming 668 26 Yates 297 9

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.