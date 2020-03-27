COVID-19 impacting how families plan funerals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus outbreak continues to impact all parts of life including how we celebrate the life of a loved one.

Thomas Pirro Jr., owner of Thomas J. Pirro, Jr. Funeral Home, says the pandemic has changed the way he helps those grieving with loss.

Pirro Jr., has turned to technology during this time.

Live video streaming has been an option for families, and now it’s the only way for non- family members to watch a service.

Only “immediate family” are allowed at services, according to state social-distancing guidelines, but even Pirro doesn’t know where to draw the line when it comes to “immediate family.”

Pirro Jr. says he is hoping to get more clarification from the state about the guidelines.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.