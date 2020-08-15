ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is hitting everyone hard, but those who served our country are especially suffering. This week’s New York State legislature hearing looked at the issues the pandemic is having on veterans, bringing up mental and physical health problems stemming from their time in the service, as well as nursing homes, to even the U.S. Postal Service.
“We’re even experiencing a threat to the U.S. Post Office, which is really one of the largest employers of veterans and veteran families in the country. And so many of our veterans depend on the post office for prescriptions and medications,” said Assemblymember Didi Barrett.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Daughter-in-law speaks out with concerns over not being able to see loved one at Syracuse VA
- Abbott Farms kicks off blueberry season
- NYC 9/11 light show will go on this year
- Four local fire departments receive statewide recognition
- COVID-19 impacting veterans in multiple ways
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App