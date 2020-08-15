COVID-19 impacting veterans in multiple ways

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is hitting everyone hard, but those who served our country are especially suffering. This week’s New York State legislature hearing looked at the issues the pandemic is having on veterans, bringing up mental and physical health problems stemming from their time in the service, as well as nursing homes, to even the U.S. Postal Service.

“We’re even experiencing a threat to the U.S. Post Office, which is really one of the largest employers of veterans and veteran families in the country. And so many of our veterans depend on the post office for prescriptions and medications,” said Assemblymember Didi Barrett.