COVID-19 makes for a different election night for broadcasters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A staple of television news election night coverage since the early days of broadcasting are live reports from candidate headquarters or victory parties. Well, this is 2020, and nothing is normal thanks to COVID-19.

What hasn’t changed is this:

Since this is a presidential election year, ABC News will provide coverage from this evening’s news broadcast with David Muir, straight through 2 a.m. or later. During the evening, ABC provides local stations like NewsChannel 9 with 5 minutes each half-hour to provide local election coverage, plus 30 minutes at 11 p.m. where we will bring you a wrap-up. That hasn’t changed. Christie Casciano and Jeff Kulikowsky will anchor those reports socially distanced of course.

Dan Cummings will anchor a live broadcast starting at 9 p.m. here on localsyr.com.

What has changed is how we cover things. At left is a photo of the monitor that was on my desk election night 2018. We could see the live shots getting set up in advance of our 5-6:30 news broadcasts. some of our reporters were already at the locations where candidates would host parties that evening as the results came in. Not so this year.

Reporters assigned to a winning candidate often had trouble hearing cues from the control room in their earpiece over the noise of the happy crowds. Not this year. No big parties are planned locally. So with large numbers of absentee ballots, record early voting turnout, and a big turnout election day, we are putting Andrew Donovan live at the Onondaga Board of Elections to talk about results, vote counting, and any issues.

Josh Martin is covering the John Katko campaign and Adrienne Smith is covering Dana Balter. But neither will be live at a party. Both candidates will be watching the results at their homes or a campaign office with a small number of family and campaign workers. They will speak to the media via an old standby of COVID-19, Zoom.

The same is true for Congressman Anthony Brindisi, who will provide interviews and comment via zoom. His opponent Claudia Tenney is hosting what was described to us as a small and socially distanced gathering this evening. Our team in Utica will staff.

Several Republican candidates in Onondaga County will be gathering with family and friends in separate suites at the Destiny USA Embassy Suites Hotel and will make themselves available for an interview outside the hotel or in a socially distanced space. Onondaga County Democrats are making themselves available via Zoom. Because of this, we’ve added a position to our election team of Zoom coordinator. Producer Cameron Tirado will handle the job Tuesday night.

The video at right is from election night 2017. Since COVID-19 we have reduced the number of people who work in the building. And tonight is no exception. Some of our team will work from home, others will work from offices in the building that are unoccupied in the evenings.

One other change is the large numbers of absentee ballots in the state and across the nation. Those won’t begin to be counted until early next week. So while we will provide the latest returns on NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com, any close races may not be decided until all the absentees are counted.

Two years ago, the race in the 22nd Congressional District wasn’t decided until the absentees were counted. That likely will be the case again in the rematch between Anthony Brindisi andClaudia Tenney.

The 24th District may also have to wait for the absentee ballots. The only independent poll released last month showed that a close race. Stay with localsyr.com for all the results.

