|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|4
|4
Cayuga County Health Department delivered an update on Facebook Live 03/31/20
More COVID-19 news from Cayuga County
- Governor orders low-level parolees to be released from jail
- Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19
- 9-year-old in Cayuga Co. using art to support healthcare workers
- Cayuga County closes all public schools amid coronavirus pandemic
- Inmate previously housed at Auburn Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19
- Cayuga County confirms first case of COVID-19 within the county
Cayuga County Resources
Cayuga County Health Department
- Website: CayugaCounty.us
- Phone: 315-253-1560
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
