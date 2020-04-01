COVID-19 News From Chenango County

|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|24
|24
Chenango County Resources
Chenango County Health Department
- Website: Co.Chenango.NY.us/Public-Health/
- Phone: 607-337-1660
- Follow the Chenango County Health Department on Social Media
- Facebook: ChenangoLHDhenango
Bassett Healthcare Network
- Website: Bassett.org/Covid-19
- Phone: 607-547-5555
UHS Nurse Direct
- Website: NYUHS.org
- Phone: 607-763-5555
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
