|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|7
|3
|10
More COVID-19 news from Cortland County
- City of Cortland: Run, walk in parks, but nothing else
- 3rd positive COVID-19 case in Cortland Co. has been linked to a local healthcare provider office
- Cortland Co.: Sheriff’s office putting COVID-19 alerts on mobile app
- City of Cortland officials discuss city’s coronavirus preparations
- Cortland County issues State of Emergency; all schools to close as of March 18
Cortland County Resources
Cortland County Health Department
- Website: Cortland-Co.org/432/Health-Department
- Phone: 607-753-5036
- Follow the Cortland County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /CortGovHealth/
- Twitter: @CortGovHealth
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
