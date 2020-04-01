COVID-19 News From Madison County

|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|50
|15
|2
|67
Madison County Health Department delivered an update on Facebook Live 03/27/20
Madison County Resources
Madison County Health Department
- Website: MadisonCounty.ny.gov/206/Health-Department
- Phone: 315-366-2361
- Follow the Madison County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /MadisonCountyNewYork
Connect For Child Care Resources
- Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-223-7880 ext 222 from 8:00 am till 4:30 pm
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
