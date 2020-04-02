|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|42
|12
|1
|55
Oneida County delivered an update on Facebook Live 04/01/20
Oneida County delivers an update on Facebook Live every weekday at 3 p.m. on the Oneida County Government’s page
More COVID-19 news from Oneida County
- Oneida Co: Calling for all playgrounds to close
- Courts will go virtual in many Central New York counties this week
- Oneida Co: 1st COVID-19 related death reported
- Oneida Co: People need to adhere to social distancing rules
Oneida County Resources
Oneida County Health Department
- Website: OCGov.net/Oneida/Health
- Phone: 315-798-6400
- Follow the Oneida County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /OCHDNY
Connect For Child Care Resources
- Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-223-7880 ext 222 from 8:00 am till 4:30 pm
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
