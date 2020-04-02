COVID-19 News From Onondaga County

|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|209
|67
|1
|277
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gives a COVID-19 update 04/01/20
Onondaga County gives a COVID-19 update daily at 3 p.m. It is aired on NewsChannel 9 & streamed on LocalSYR.com.
Onondaga County Resources
Onondaga County Health Department
- Website: OnGov.net/health/
- Phone: 315-435-3252
- Hotline for Senior Citizens for Nutritional Information & Resources: 315-218-1987
- Child Care Solutions: 315-446-1220
- VolunteerCNY.org: 315-428-2229
- Follow Onondaga County on social media
- Facebook: /OnondagaCounty/
- Twitter: @OnondagaCounty
Upstate Triage Hotline: 315-464-3979
To donate medical supplies like certified masks, gloves, and gowns:
- Email: EMWeb01@ongov.net
- Call 315-435-2525
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
