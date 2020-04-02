COVID-19 News From Onondaga County

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Two women are facing multiple charges after they allegedly coughed on store workers and claimed to have coronavirus.

Lenaysia Myles, 28, of Syracuse, and Imani Huggins, 23, of Cicero, were asked to leave Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Cicero on Wednesday. Before they left the store, the women coughed on employees and said they had the coronavirus.